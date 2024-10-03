Pakistan To Host Cross Country Athletics C'ship
Muhammad Rameez Published October 03, 2024 | 06:56 PM
Pakistan is set to host the Cross Country Athletics Championship in November this year, marking the country's debut in organizing this prestigious event
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Pakistan is set to host the Cross Country Athletics Championship in November this year, marking the country's debut in organizing this prestigious event.
According to Chairman South Asia Athletics Major Gen (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi the championship will be held on November 24 in Pakistan.
He said the venue of the championship will be announced in a few days. The government has also issued NOC to organize the championship, he said.
Sahi said there are two men's categories in the championship including men's senior and under-20 competitions.
Seven nations will compete in the event including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Maldives, Nepal and Bhutan, he said.
