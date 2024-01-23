Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs against India

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the Indian players will arrive Pakistan on January 29.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2024) In a highly anticipated sporting event, Pakistan is set to host the Davis Cup World Group I play-offs against arch-rival India. The matches are scheduled to take place at the prestigious Pakistan sports Complex in Islamabad on February 4th and 5th, promising intense competition between the two traditional tennis powerhouses.

The Pakistani squad for the Davis Cup includes formidable players such as Muzammil Murtaza, Aisam ul Haq, Qureshi Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Barkatullah, and Muhammad Abid. Tennis enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the thrilling showdown between these skilled athletes.

In a bid to ensure the safety and well-being of the Indian team during their visit, the Director-General of the Pakistan Sports board has affirmed the implementation of top-tier security measures.

This commitment includes thoughtful deliberations on various aspects to maintain the highest standards of security throughout the Indian team's tour of Pakistan.

During a recent conference, a comprehensive security plan was shared with all relevant authorities participating in the event.

While standard full-profile security measures are a norm for all visiting foreign teams, special and meticulous arrangements are being made specifically for the Indian team, underscoring the significance of this high-profile tennis clash.

The Davis Cup, often referred to as the "Tennis World Cup," stands as a venerable institution in the realm of international tennis. With over 140 teams participating annually, the 2024 World Group I Play-offs are slated for February 2nd, 3rd, or 3rd, 4th.

Following these play-offs, the victorious 12 countries will advance to the World Group I Tie in September, setting the stage for an even more intense competition.

The 12 countries that do not emerge victorious in the play-offs will engage in the World Group II Tie in September, ensuring that the tennis fervor continues even for those facing a temporary setback.

As the tennis world eagerly awaits this prestigious event, the Davis Cup remains a symbol of international sportsmanship and competition, tracing its roots back to its establishment in 1900.