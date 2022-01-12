UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Host First-ever Asia Open Int'l Taekwondo C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 12, 2022 | 01:18 PM

Pakistan to host first-ever Asia Open Int'l Taekwondo C'ship

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation would host the 4th Asia Open International Taekwondo Championship in Islamabad from November 1 to 4, this year

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Taekwondo Federation would host the 4th Asia Open International Taekwondo Championship in Islamabad from November 1 to 4, this year.

According to President Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Lt Col (R) Waseem Ahmed, top male and female athletes from various countries would feature in the extravaganza.

"Young people mostly aged 17 and above will participate in Senior Male and Female Khyrougi Event. Pakistani National and International Referees will also be part of this event along with International Referees for the smooth conduct of this prestigious championship," he said.

Waseem said Pakistan Taekwondo Federation would deliver the Asia Open International Taekwondo Championship in sincere spirit and genuine warmth in our beautiful Federal capital.

"The first-ever mega event being given to Pakistan Taekwondo speaks of dedication, continuous hard work and remarkable performance of our athletes, officials and office," he said.

He said such events were beneficial for the professional development of the officials and athletes.

"These events improve the organizational skills of National sports Federations, ultimately creating a better image of the beloved country," he said.

Waseem also requested for the support of all stakeholders including the government, sponsors, media and Sports Lovers for the success of the championship.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Sports Young Male November Media Event All From Government Top Asia Love

Recent Stories

Having trouble earning that chicken dinner? Upgrad ..

Having trouble earning that chicken dinner? Upgrade your home Wi-Fi with HUAWEI ..

25 seconds ago
 Almaty Airport to Remain Closed Until End of State ..

Almaty Airport to Remain Closed Until End of State of Emergency - Mayor's Office

4 minutes ago
 Swiss Company Glencore Completes Acquisition of La ..

Swiss Company Glencore Completes Acquisition of Largest Coal Mine in Latin Ameri ..

4 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 4,388 more COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 4,388 more COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 Polish Soldier Who Fled to Belarus Reports on Kill ..

Polish Soldier Who Fled to Belarus Reports on Killing of More Than 240 Migrants ..

12 minutes ago
 China's Hainan records surging duty-free shopping

China's Hainan records surging duty-free shopping

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.