ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Taekwondo Federation would host the 4th Asia Open International Taekwondo Championship in Islamabad from November 1 to 4, this year.

According to President Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Lt Col (R) Waseem Ahmed, top male and female athletes from various countries would feature in the extravaganza.

"Young people mostly aged 17 and above will participate in Senior Male and Female Khyrougi Event. Pakistani National and International Referees will also be part of this event along with International Referees for the smooth conduct of this prestigious championship," he said.

Waseem said Pakistan Taekwondo Federation would deliver the Asia Open International Taekwondo Championship in sincere spirit and genuine warmth in our beautiful Federal capital.

"The first-ever mega event being given to Pakistan Taekwondo speaks of dedication, continuous hard work and remarkable performance of our athletes, officials and office," he said.

He said such events were beneficial for the professional development of the officials and athletes.

"These events improve the organizational skills of National sports Federations, ultimately creating a better image of the beloved country," he said.

Waseem also requested for the support of all stakeholders including the government, sponsors, media and Sports Lovers for the success of the championship.