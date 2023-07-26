ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :With an aim to promote and encourage young girls towards volleyball, the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) in collaboration with Empower sports academy would likely be hosting the first-ever International Women's Volleyball Invitational Championship in Islamabad early next year.

According to PVF women's wing Chairperson Malika Junaid, said Pakistan Sports board (PSB), PVF were focusing on to encourage female towards volleyball.

The purpose to host the international event was to provide opportunities to women players as to improve their skills and techniques.

It would be the first time in the history of Pakistan that teams from USA and Europe would be taking part in the women's volleyball competitions, she said.

She said we were also planning to send Pakistan women's team for a training tour to Turkey this year.

We also aim to promote and inspire young girls to showcase their talent and to excel in the game of volleyball.

PVF Women's wing chairperson said Islamabad would host the international championship which was planned to be held in the first week of January next year as we were expecting five international teams to visit Pakistan for the historic event.

On the other hand Founder of Empower Sports Academy Alisha Junaid was also busy coordinating with the foreign teams to finalise all other arrangements as Empower Sports Academy advisor Tim Kelly (who was also based in the USA) visited Pakistan last week to witness the preparations and training camp of the national women's volleyball team.