Open Menu

Pakistan To Host First-ever Int'l Women's Volleyball C'ship

Muhammad Rameez Published July 26, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Pakistan to host first-ever Int'l Women's Volleyball C'ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :With an aim to promote and encourage young girls towards volleyball, the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) in collaboration with Empower sports academy would likely be hosting the first-ever International Women's Volleyball Invitational Championship in Islamabad early next year.

According to PVF women's wing Chairperson Malika Junaid, said Pakistan Sports board (PSB), PVF were focusing on to encourage female towards volleyball.

The purpose to host the international event was to provide opportunities to women players as to improve their skills and techniques.

It would be the first time in the history of Pakistan that teams from USA and Europe would be taking part in the women's volleyball competitions, she said.

She said we were also planning to send Pakistan women's team for a training tour to Turkey this year.

We also aim to promote and inspire young girls to showcase their talent and to excel in the game of volleyball.

PVF Women's wing chairperson said Islamabad would host the international championship which was planned to be held in the first week of January next year as we were expecting five international teams to visit Pakistan for the historic event.

On the other hand Founder of Empower Sports Academy Alisha Junaid was also busy coordinating with the foreign teams to finalise all other arrangements as Empower Sports Academy advisor Tim Kelly (who was also based in the USA) visited Pakistan last week to witness the preparations and training camp of the national women's volleyball team.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Islamabad Sports Europe Turkey Visit Young January Women Event All From

Recent Stories

World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season ..

World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season 2 in December 2023

14 minutes ago
 HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startu ..

HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startups in Abu Dhabi

29 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic pa ..

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic partnership with A.P. Moller Cap ..

29 minutes ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participate ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participates in Cambodia International Le ..

29 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment t ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to adopt clean energy, support ..

1 hour ago
 Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagl ..

Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

13 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

14 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering approach to food security and ..

14 hours ago
 Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports