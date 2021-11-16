UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Host ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 08:18 PM

Pakistan to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja has thanked the International Cricket Council, saying the event will showcase Pakistan’s passion for the sport.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2021) Pakistan cricket board Chairman Ramiz Raja has thanked the International Cricket Council for awarding the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to Pakistan, saying the event will showcase Pakistan’s passion for the sport.

The ICC Board’s decision means Pakistan will defend the ICC Champions Trophy title in their backyard when the eight-team and 15-match tournament is held at three iconic venues in February 2025. Pakistan had defeated India by 180 runs in the 2017 tournament at The Oval.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja: “I am pleased no-end with the ICC’s decision to select Pakistan as a host nation for one of their elite tournaments. By allocating a major global event to Pakistan, the ICC has expressed complete confidence and faith in our management and operational capabilities and skills.

“We have continued to demonstrate how a great host we are and through the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, we will again showcase our passion and love for the sport as this event will be a boon to the millions of home fans, who will see world class teams and their favourite international players from close quarters.

“We not only endeavour to plan and deliver a world-class event, we will also prepare and field a strong and formidable side that can perform and entertain our home fans. We saw during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign how the nation got united and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at home will be another opportunity to further strengthen that bond as we defend the title.”

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket T20 World ICC The Oval February 2017 Event From Million Love

Recent Stories

25 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

25 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

9 minutes ago
 US Reporter's Release From Myanmar Result of Colla ..

US Reporter's Release From Myanmar Result of Collaborative Effort - Ex-Diplomat

9 minutes ago
 FC to be set up 3-day free eye camp at DHQ Khuzdar ..

FC to be set up 3-day free eye camp at DHQ Khuzdar

9 minutes ago
 BOI stress to bring investment ,introduces competi ..

BOI stress to bring investment ,introduces competitiveness in industry: Azfar Ah ..

11 minutes ago
 Fog to engulf a few places over northeast, south P ..

Fog to engulf a few places over northeast, south Punjab

11 minutes ago
 Info minister visits PK-77, assures solution to pr ..

Info minister visits PK-77, assures solution to problems of people

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.