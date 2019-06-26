UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Host India In Davis Cup Tie In September

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 11:51 PM

Pakistan to host India in Davis Cup Tie in September

Pakistan will host India in the Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group-I Tie in September, this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ):Pakistan will host India in the Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group-I Tie in September, this year.

The event will be played on the grass courts of Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, where ties against Uzbekistan, Korea and Thailand were played in 2017 and 2018, the spokesman of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) said on Wednesday.

Pakistan will be playing against India after a lapse of 13 years. The last time both nations faced each other was in April 2006, when India hosted Pakistan in Mumbai.

