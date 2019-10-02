Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) would be hosting the International Junior Squash Championship here at the Mushaf Squash Complex from November 24 to 28

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ):Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) would be hosting the International Junior Squash Championship here at the Mushaf Squash Complex from November 24 to 28.

"The boys' categories to be held in the championship included under-13, u-15, u-17 and u19 while the girls' would only contest in the u-19 category," Squash Legend Qamar Zaman, who is also PSF vice-president, told APP.

Qamar, who won the British Open in 1975, said PSF was making stringent steps for the promotion and improvement of squash in the country. "We were also in discussion with the World body (WSF) to host either one of the Asian Senior Squash or Asian Junior Squash Championships in 2020 or 2021 in Pakistan," he said.

Qamar, who won the British Open in 1975, said the Asian Senior or Junior Championships would most likely be held in Islamabad or Peshawar.

"If we were awarded anyone of the tournament, than my top priority would be to hold the championship in Peshawar," he said.

Qamar, who had reached the British Open final on four further occasions in 1978, 1979, 1980 and 1984, said as part of PSF efforts international squash competitions have been revived in cities including Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. "Therefore we were trying to hold international competitions in Peshawar," he said.

Qamar, who was also the runner-up at the World Open four times in 1976, 1979, 1980 and 1984, said 20 to 21 tournaments were being organized in Peshawar annually to bring new talent to fore and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was very cooperative in this regard. "Peshawar was the hub of squash players as it had provided many World Champions to Pakistan," he said.

