Pakistan To Host Int'l Jr Squash C'ship In November

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 01:05 PM

Pakistan to host Int'l Jr Squash C'ship in November

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) would host the International Junior Squash Championship here at the Mushaf Squash Complex in late November

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ):Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) would host the International Junior Squash Championship here at the Mushaf Squash Complex in late November.

Squash Legend Qamar Zaman, who is also the vice-president of PSF, said the International Junior Squash Championship would be held in Islamabad from November 24 to 28. "The boys' categories to be held in the championship included under-13 u-15 u-17 and u19 while the girls' would only contest in the u-19 category," he told APP.

Qamar, who won the British Open in 1975, said PSF was making stringent steps for the promotion and improvement of squash in the country. "We were also in discussion with the World body (WSF) to host either one of the Asian Senior Squash or Asian Junior Squash Championships in 2020 or 2021 in Pakistan," he said.

Qamar, who won the British Open in 1975, said the Asian Senior or Junior Championships would most likely be held in Islamabad or Peshawar. "If we are awarded anyone of the tournament, than my top priority would be to hold the championship in Peshawar," he said.

Qamar, who had reached the British Open final on four further occasions in 1978, 1979, 1980 and 1984, said as part of PSF efforts international squash competitions have been revived in cities including Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. "Therefore we were trying to hold international competitions in Peshawar," he said.

"As many as 20 to 21 tournaments are being organized in Peshawar annually to bring new talent to fore and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is very cooperative in this regard," he said.

Qamar, who was also the runner-up at the World Open four times in 1976, 1979, 1980 and 1984, said if our efforts pave way then international competitions would be revived in Peshawar after a gap of 10 years. "Peshawar is the hub of squash players as it had provided many World Champions to Pakistan, who have made the nation proud at international level," he said.

