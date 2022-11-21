Pakistan to host six-nation West Asia Baseball Cup

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan will host six-nation West Asia Baseball Cup early next year wherein six top outfits from the region will be seen in action, Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) said on Monday.

"It will be the 15th edition of the Cup.

The event will take place in Islamabad from January 26 ,2023 to February 2, next year," President of PFB Syed Fakhar Ali Shah told APP.

According to Fakhar the six nations to compete in the event include hosts Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal.

He said all-out effort would be made to make the event a real success. He said there was no scarcity of talent in the country but the federation needed funds to promote the game.

