Pakistan to host South Africa for ICC World Test Championship 2025-27

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Pakistan’s new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 will begin on October 12, when they host the 2023-25 ICC World Test Champions South Africa for a two Test-match series.

The first Test will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from October 12 to 16, which will also be the first five-day match at the stadium since it’s complete renovation earlier this year to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, said a press release.

The second Test match is scheduled to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24. This will be South Africa’s first Test tour to Pakistan since January 2021, when they lost a two-Test match series 2-0 to the hosts.

At the conclusion of the red-ball matches, both sides will feature in three T20Is from October 28 to November 1, with first T20I taking place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, while the remaining two T20Is will be hosted at the Gaddafi Stadium. The series will conclude with three ODIs taking place from November 4 to 8 at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. This will be the first ODI at the stadium in 17 years, with Pakistan having beaten Bangladesh by seven wickets at the venue on April 11, 2008.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed Syed said, “We are looking forward to welcome South Africa for the opening series of our ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign. Starting the new cycle against the current Test champions will provide quality cricket for our players and fans.

“The return of ODI cricket to Faisalabad after 17 years is a special moment. Iqbal Stadium holds a proud place in our cricketing history and we are excited to bring international cricket back to this part of the country.”

South Africa tour to Pakistan: October 12-16– First Test at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore; October 20-24– Second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi; October 28– First T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi; October 31– Second T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore; November 1– Third T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore; November 4– First ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad; November 6– Second ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad; November 8– Third ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.