Pakistan to host T20 Blind Cricket World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 19, 2024 | 06:36 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) would host the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in two provinces Punjab and Sindh from November 20 to December 3.

Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) and President World Blind Cricket Limited Syed Sultan Shah said the World T20 Blind Cricket Cup would be played in Pakistan from November 20 to December 3 in Sindh and Punjab.

In this regard PBCC has decided to approach the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and both provinces to host the Blind T20 World Cup in a befitting manner, he told APP.

Shah said the expenses for organizing the World Cup would be around Rs 60 million. PBCC will approach the Pakistan Cricket Board and both provincial governments of Sindh and Punjab in this regard, he said.

He said hosting the fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup was an honor for Pakistan.

In the 25th Annual General Meeting on February 27 in Dubai, Pakistan was given the hosting rights for the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, he said.

Shah said a total of seven countries besides Pakistan have confirmed their participation in the World Cup, including India, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Bangladesh, West Indies, New Zealand and Nepal.

Meanwhile Australia will soon confirm it's participation in the event, he said.He said during the General Council meeting, talks were also been held with officials of various countries, including India, who have assured participation in the World Cup.

India Blind Cricket Council Chairman Mahantish GK has also assured to come in the World Cup in Pakistan, he said.

Shah said Pakistan Cricket Board was in contact with Punjab and Sindh governments to prepare for the event. The venues for the matches of the event are yet to be decided, he said.

