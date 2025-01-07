Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championship this year

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pre-launch event was held in Karachi, attended by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah who assured full support for championship

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2025) Pakistan will host Under-23 World Squash Championship this year.

Separately, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar says the government is working tirelessly round the clock for promotion of sports in the country.

Talking to media persons while inaugurating Media Cricket League 2025 in Islamabad today, he congratulated and expressed best wishes for all the participating teams and organizers of the event.

The Minister stressed the need for promoting positive and healthy activities across the country, which is also an integral part of Prime Minister's vision under "Uraan Pakistan" programme.

He said the year 2025 is the year of good news for Pakistan as there are more good news in the pipeline.

He said Pakistan is hosting ICC Champions Trophy this year, which reflects Pakistan's potential for organizing such kinds of mega events. He said holding of Champions Trophy Cricket Tournament will further improve the image of Pakistan at international level.

He said Pakistan also hosted Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit successfully, which proved Pakistan's capacity for organizing mega events.

Replying to a question, he said the government is evolving a comprehensive plan for complete revamping of state broadcaster, Radio Pakistan. He said running commentary on cricket matches through Radio Pakistan will also be revived under this revamping programme.

Turning to political situation, Attaullah Tarar said year 2025 will also be the year of political stability in the country. He said politicians always hold talks and negotiations as issues are always resolved through dialogue in democracy.

About economic situation, the Minister said the political opponents of the government are today acknowledging the economic stability in the country.

Attaullah Tarar said the Stock Exchange is performing well and establishing new records, while all economic indicators are witnessing upward trajectory. He, however, said the economy could be further stabilized through unity and joint efforts.