Pakistan to host WBC Arabian Sea Title Fight next month

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The future of professional boxing in Pakistan is all set to boom, as for the first time the country is going to host the World Boxing Council (WBC) Arabian Sea Title Fight in Islamabad on December 20, this year.

The WBC is launching the top flight event in Pakistan in association with the Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL).

"It will be a huge event, as top professional boxers from this region will be seen in action for the first time in Pakistan in various fighting categories," PPBL President Syed Nouman Shah told APP on Tuesday.

He said a total of 12 fights would be contested on the day. "Two title fights (PPBL and WBC Arabian Sea title fights) while 10 exhibition fights (8 male & 2 female)," he said and added the boxers for the fights would be announced next week.

Giving example of Pakistan's star boxer Mohammad Waseem, Nouman said Pakistan was a country brimming with natural sports talent. "I believe we can produce several boxing superstars like him [Waseem] in all fighting categories," he said.

"This event will also provide a perfect platform to our pugilists to come in the limelight and showcase their talent to the world," the PPBL president added.

Nouman further said he had a meeting with boxer Usman Wazir and was disappointed with the way he was treated and kept in dark regarding his opponent for the third international ranking fight that was scheduled to take place in Dubai. "Boxers competing in a bout should have the same rankings. It is regrettable that his promoter or match maker did not keep this in mind," he said.

