Pakistan To Host WBC World Youth Title Fight Next Month

Published May 25, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Pakistani boxer and Asian boy Usman Wazir would be defending his WBC World Youth title in the fight to be held in Gilgit Baltistan on June 24.

Usman also along with the whole nation was observing 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan', on Thursday paid tributes to the martyrs who laid their lives while protecting the motherland Pakistan.

"We are able to sleep comfortably at night in our homes as Pakistan Army is guarding the borders of the country. I dedicate all my achievements to the courageous heroes (Shuhada), who have made ultimate sacrifices for the country. All titles won by me till now are dedicated after the martyrs of Pakistan Army," he said in a press conference here.

Wazir said our country could not prosper without Pakistan Army and condemned the tragic and heart-rending May 9 incidents which took place when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) violent protests broke out in the country, following arrest of its Chairman Imran Khan.

Meanwhile coming to his fight, Wazir said the World Youth Title fight would be held in Gilgit on June 24 with the support of Pakistan Army and GB Government.

He said it was his desire when he became the World Youth Boxing Champion, that Pakistan should also host a major international event.

"The World Youth Title Fight will be held in Pakistan for the first time in which twelve countries will participate besides Pakistan. I will have a tough competition against Tanzania's opponent in the title fight.

Boxers from England, Bangladesh, Iran, Philippines, Turkey, Malaysia, Afghanistan, UAE, Indonesia, Germany, Cameron and Tanzania will feature in the event, he said.

To a question, Wazir said national boxers from all provinces would also be seen in action in the extravaganza. Two women' fights were also planned in the Championship.

