Pakistan To Lead Asian Cricket Council For Next Two Years

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 30, 2024 | 12:01 PM

Formal decision will be made at end of this year after completion of Jay Shah's term

Formal decision will be made at end of this year after completion of Jay Shah’s term

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 30th, 2024) Pakistan will take over the charge of presidency of Asian cricket Council (ACC) this year.

Pakistan will hold the office for the next two years.

Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is expected to become the president of the ACC.

Jay Shah, the secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India, is currently hold the office but his term will come to an end this year. He was given a one-year extension in January earlier this year.

The transition was discussed at the recent ACC meeting, and the formal announcement would be made during the ACC's meeting scheduled for October-November.

More Stories From Sports