Pakistan to overcome mistakes in next matches: Shan Masood

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood said that mistakes would be overcome in the next test match and the best team would be selected as per the conditions.

He praised the English cricket team after their commanding performance in the first Test match in Multan, which saw the hosts defeated.

Holding a post-match press conference, Masood commended England's approach, saying they provided a valuable lesson on how to find ways to win in challenging situations.

"England played exceptionally well and deserved to win. They have shown us how to carve out a path to victory," Masood remarked.

"We tend to overemphasize the pitch and we expected the pitch in Multan to break down sooner, but we aimed to extend our first innings" he said and added that, unfortunately, the team could not capitalize.

He added that both teams were evenly matched, but conditions changed over five days adding that by Day 4 or 5, the pitch was not the same as Day 1. We were disappointed with the loss, but credit goes to England for playing a smart, well-executed game", he maintained.

The Pakistan skipper expressed regret over missing the opportunity to secure the match. The team had the game set up, but let it slip away. Moving forward, we need to adapt better to the changing conditions over five days and work as a team to find solutions," Masood said.

When asked about the absence of key spinner Abrar Ahmed, Masood revealed that the bowler was undergoing treatment in hospital. "Abrar was seriously unwell during the match due to fever and body aches. We wish him a speedy recovery," Masood said.

On the underperformance of Pakistan's star batsmen Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Masood defended his teammates. "Babar and Rizwan were our best batsmen, but unfortunately, their form did not click in this match. It was just bad luck.

Looking ahead, Masood promised that Pakistan will field their best team in the second Test. "We will assess the conditions and select accordingly. We have learned a lot from this defeat and will aim to bounce back stronger," he concluded.

The second Test match promises to be a crucial one as Pakistan looks to even the series against a resurgent England side.