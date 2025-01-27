Open Menu

Pakistan To Overcome Mistakes To Improve Performance: Shan Masood

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 27, 2025 | 03:30 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Pakistan skipper Shan Masood on Monday said that it was a tough contest

and Pakistan would overcome the mistakes to improve performance in the

upcoming fixtures.

Holding a press conference following his team’s 120-run defeat to the West

Indies in the second Test at Multan cricket Stadium, bringing the two-match

series to a 1-1 draw. He acknowledged the team’s shortcomings and highlighted

key lessons for the future.

“We did not get the result we wanted,” Masood admitted, “Batting in the fourth

innings on this pitch was extremely challenging and credit to the West Indies

as they batted brilliantly in their second innings and took the game away from us.”

Reflecting on Pakistan’s batting collapse in the first innings, Masood pinpointed

critical moments that swung the match. “We were 119 for 4 and got bowled out

for 154. That moment was decisive. On top of that, their lower-order partnership

hurt us badly and widened the gap. He stressed the importance of collective

responsibility for the defeat, rejecting the idea of blaming individuals. “This was

a team sport, whether we win or lose, it was on all of us. Everyone has a role

to play and it was never about one player.

Masood also highlighted recurring issues that need immediate attention, such

as struggling to dismiss the opposition’s tailenders. He said that getting the tail

out quickly has been a concern for us and we need to address this in upcoming

games. Praising Babar Azam’s second-innings effort, he said, Babar was in great

form and his dismissal was unfortunate. In conditions like these, one delivery can

change everything. If he had stayed longer, the result could have been different,”

he maintained.

The skipper emphasized the need for better preparation in similar conditions.

He said that results come quickly on pitches like this and we need to capitalize

on opportunities, adapt to challenging situations, and make better use of domestic

cricket to prepare our batters for these conditions.

The West Indies’ victory marked their first Test win on Pakistani soil in 35 years,

a historic feat that left Pakistan reflecting on missed opportunities. Despite the

disappointment, Masood underlined the team’s determination to learn and bounce

back stronger.

“Playing in these conditions was tough for any batter, but we have learned

valuable lessons. We will come back better as a team,” he concluded.

