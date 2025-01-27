Pakistan To Overcome Mistakes To Improve Performance: Shan Masood
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 27, 2025 | 03:30 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Pakistan skipper Shan Masood on Monday said that it was a tough contest
and Pakistan would overcome the mistakes to improve performance in the
upcoming fixtures.
Holding a press conference following his team’s 120-run defeat to the West
Indies in the second Test at Multan cricket Stadium, bringing the two-match
series to a 1-1 draw. He acknowledged the team’s shortcomings and highlighted
key lessons for the future.
“We did not get the result we wanted,” Masood admitted, “Batting in the fourth
innings on this pitch was extremely challenging and credit to the West Indies
as they batted brilliantly in their second innings and took the game away from us.”
Reflecting on Pakistan’s batting collapse in the first innings, Masood pinpointed
critical moments that swung the match. “We were 119 for 4 and got bowled out
for 154. That moment was decisive. On top of that, their lower-order partnership
hurt us badly and widened the gap. He stressed the importance of collective
responsibility for the defeat, rejecting the idea of blaming individuals. “This was
a team sport, whether we win or lose, it was on all of us. Everyone has a role
to play and it was never about one player.
”
Masood also highlighted recurring issues that need immediate attention, such
as struggling to dismiss the opposition’s tailenders. He said that getting the tail
out quickly has been a concern for us and we need to address this in upcoming
games. Praising Babar Azam’s second-innings effort, he said, Babar was in great
form and his dismissal was unfortunate. In conditions like these, one delivery can
change everything. If he had stayed longer, the result could have been different,”
he maintained.
The skipper emphasized the need for better preparation in similar conditions.
He said that results come quickly on pitches like this and we need to capitalize
on opportunities, adapt to challenging situations, and make better use of domestic
cricket to prepare our batters for these conditions.
The West Indies’ victory marked their first Test win on Pakistani soil in 35 years,
a historic feat that left Pakistan reflecting on missed opportunities. Despite the
disappointment, Masood underlined the team’s determination to learn and bounce
back stronger.
“Playing in these conditions was tough for any batter, but we have learned
valuable lessons. We will come back better as a team,” he concluded.
