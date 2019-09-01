Pakistan to participate in Baseball 5 Asian Championship

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :The Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) is looking forward to sending their team to participate in upcoming Baseball 5 Asian Championship.

The Secretary-General of World Baseball and Softball Confederation (WBSC), Dato Beng Choo Low, asked the SFP to start preparations for participating in Asian Championship, reported by private news channel.

Low, who toured Pakistan to observe the progress of Baseball, feels that the game has developed quickly in the country.

"It is good to see people taking more interest in Baseball. More importantly, I have seen women coming forward to showcase their skills which is admirable," she said.

The tourist assured that the WBSC will keep on pushing the game forward in Pakistan. "After watching immense interest about the game, we are keen to extend any sort of help to the SFP for its progress," she maintained