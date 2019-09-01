UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Participate In Baseball 5 Asian Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 11:10 AM

Pakistan to participate in Baseball 5 Asian Championship

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :The Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) is looking forward to sending their team to participate in upcoming Baseball 5 Asian Championship.

The Secretary-General of World Baseball and Softball Confederation (WBSC), Dato Beng Choo Low, asked the SFP to start preparations for participating in Asian Championship, reported by private news channel.

Low, who toured Pakistan to observe the progress of Baseball, feels that the game has developed quickly in the country.

"It is good to see people taking more interest in Baseball. More importantly, I have seen women coming forward to showcase their skills which is admirable," she said.

The tourist assured that the WBSC will keep on pushing the game forward in Pakistan. "After watching immense interest about the game, we are keen to extend any sort of help to the SFP for its progress," she maintained

Related Topics

Pakistan World Progress Women Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 1, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

District admin Muzaffargarh awards titles to great ..

12 hours ago

'Steps to be taken to achieve 8 mln cotton bales'

12 hours ago

Lampard takes social media to task after Zouma abu ..

12 hours ago

Canadian teen Andreescu to face Townsend in US Ope ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.