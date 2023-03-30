ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan team would be featuring in four international events of Jump Rope and Rope Skipping, as announced by the national federation.

According to Pakistan Jump Rope and Rope Skipping Federation (PJRRS), President Maqbool Arian, Pakistan team would participate in four different international events this year.

"Pakistan team will participate in championships include South Asian Championship, World Championship, Australia International Championship and Kazakhstan International Jump Rope and Rope Skipping Championship," he told APP.

He said two international championships would be held in April - Kazakhstan International Jump Rope and Rope Skipping Championship from April 15 to 20 and South Asian Championship at Nepal from April 29 to 30.

"The Australian International Jump Rope and Rope Skipping Championship will be held in Australia from June 20 to 25 while World Jump Rope and Rope Skipping Championship in the United States from July 16 to 23," he informed.

Arian said the federation would be sending a strong outfit in all four events. "Pakistani players have immense talent but need exposure. These international events will do the job in providing them the best experience by competing against other players and gaining skills," he said.

