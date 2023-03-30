UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Participate In Four Int'l Rope Skipping Events

Muhammad Rameez Published March 30, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Pakistan to participate in four Int'l Rope Skipping events

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan team would be featuring in four international events of Jump Rope and Rope Skipping, as announced by the national federation.

According to Pakistan Jump Rope and Rope Skipping Federation (PJRRS), President Maqbool Arian, Pakistan team would participate in four different international events this year.

"Pakistan team will participate in championships include South Asian Championship, World Championship, Australia International Championship and Kazakhstan International Jump Rope and Rope Skipping Championship," he told APP.

He said two international championships would be held in April - Kazakhstan International Jump Rope and Rope Skipping Championship from April 15 to 20 and South Asian Championship at Nepal from April 29 to 30.

"The Australian International Jump Rope and Rope Skipping Championship will be held in Australia from June 20 to 25 while World Jump Rope and Rope Skipping Championship in the United States from July 16 to 23," he informed.

Arian said the federation would be sending a strong outfit in all four events. "Pakistani players have immense talent but need exposure. These international events will do the job in providing them the best experience by competing against other players and gaining skills," he said.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan World Australia Job United States Kazakhstan Nepal April June July All From Best Asia

Recent Stories

Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

44 minutes ago
 Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposit ..

Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposition protests

56 minutes ago
 Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bol ..

Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bollywood comment

1 hour ago
 Aishwarya Rai Opens Up About Being Rejected for Fi ..

Aishwarya Rai Opens Up About Being Rejected for Five Films

2 hours ago
 The Preliminary Results Of The Elections Of Deputi ..

The Preliminary Results Of The Elections Of Deputies Of The Mejlis Of Turkmenist ..

2 hours ago
 Second Pakistan Navy Ship Moawin Reached Syria For ..

Second Pakistan Navy Ship Moawin Reached Syria For Relief Mission

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.