Pakistan to participate Special Olympics World Winter Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan, Ronak Iqbal Lakhani, has announced that Pakistan’s special athletes will compete in snowshoeing and cross-country skiing events at the Special Olympics World Winter Games, scheduled to be held in Torino, Italy, in March 2025.

The Winter Games, commencing on March 8, will host over 1,500 athletes from 103 countries.

In preparation for the event, a 10-day training camp for Special Olympics Pakistan athletes was organized in Karachi, with 20 selected athletes from different cities across Pakistan, said a press release.

These athletes received training from qualified SOP coaches on Clifton Beach and in a gym, with snowshoes and skis specially imported for this purpose.

Indoor sessions covered technical aspects of snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.

Lakhani, accompanied by Media Advisor Asif Azeem, visited the athletes at the training camp.

Ronak Lakhani emphasized the importance of acclimating the athletes to winter conditions, announcing that the second phase of training will take place in December at a cold location in Khanaspur or Naltar.

She encouraged the athletes to continue their hard work, aiming to bring honor to Pakistan through their performances at the Winter Games.