Open Menu

Pakistan To Participate Special Olympics World Winter Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Pakistan to participate Special Olympics World Winter Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan, Ronak Iqbal Lakhani, has announced that Pakistan’s special athletes will compete in snowshoeing and cross-country skiing events at the Special Olympics World Winter Games, scheduled to be held in Torino, Italy, in March 2025.

The Winter Games, commencing on March 8, will host over 1,500 athletes from 103 countries.

In preparation for the event, a 10-day training camp for Special Olympics Pakistan athletes was organized in Karachi, with 20 selected athletes from different cities across Pakistan, said a press release.

These athletes received training from qualified SOP coaches on Clifton Beach and in a gym, with snowshoes and skis specially imported for this purpose.

Indoor sessions covered technical aspects of snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.

Lakhani, accompanied by Media Advisor Asif Azeem, visited the athletes at the training camp.

Ronak Lakhani emphasized the importance of acclimating the athletes to winter conditions, announcing that the second phase of training will take place in December at a cold location in Khanaspur or Naltar.

She encouraged the athletes to continue their hard work, aiming to bring honor to Pakistan through their performances at the Winter Games.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Italy March December Olympics Media Event From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Ren ..

Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddiq ..

1 hour ago

Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Und ..

Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated

1 hour ago
 PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ..

Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

4 hours ago
 PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises ..

PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points

5 hours ago
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islami ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today

6 hours ago
 M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smo ..

M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports