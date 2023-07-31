Open Menu

Pakistan To Play Afghanistan In Three ODIs Next Month

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 31, 2023 | 11:48 PM

Pakistan will tour Sri Lanka to play Afghanistan in three-match One-Day International series in August

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan will tour Sri Lanka to play Afghanistan in three-match One-Day International series in August.

The two teams will play the first two matches in Hambantota on August 22 and 24 before they travel to Colombo for the final ODI on August 26.

These three matches will provide Babar Azam's side an opportunity to fine-tune their combinations ahead of the 50-over ACC Men's Asia Cup, which begins on August 30 with Pakistan playing Nepal at the picturesque Multan cricket Stadium.

The national men's side will assemble in Sri Lanka on August 17 and will train on August 19, 20 and 21.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have played four ODIs and Pakistan has won all of them. The two sides last played each other in the format in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019.

Tour itinerary: 17 Aug � Pakistan assemble in Sri Lanka 19, 20, 21 Aug � Training sessions 22 Aug � First ODI, Hambantota 24 Aug � Second ODI, Hambantota 26 Aug � Third ODI, Colombo 27 Aug � Departure for Pakistan

