Open Menu

Pakistan To Play Afghanistan In Three ODIs Next Month

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 01, 2023 | 12:44 PM

Pakistan to play Afghanistan in three ODIs next month

The two teams will play the first two matches in Hambantota on 22 and 24 before they travel to Colombo for the final ODI on 26.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 1st, 2023) Pakistan will tour Sri Lanka to play Afghanistan in three-match One-Day International series in August.

The two teams will play the first two matches in Hambantota on 22 and 24 before they travel to Colombo for the final ODI on 26.

These three matches will provide Babar Azam’s side an opportunity to fine-tune their combinations ahead of the 50-over ACC Men’s Asia Cup, which begins on 30 August with Pakistan playing Nepal at the picturesque Multan cricket Stadium.

The national men’s side will assemble in Sri Lanka on 17 August and will train on 19, 20 and 21 August.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have played four ODIs and Pakistan have won all of them. The two sides last played each other in the format in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.

Tour itinerary:

17 Aug – Pakistan assemble in Sri Lanka

19, 20, 21 Aug – Training sessions

22 Aug – First ODI, Hambantota

24 Aug – Second ODI, Hambantota

26 Aug – Third ODI, Colombo

27 Aug – Departure for Pakistan

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan Afghanistan World ICC Sri Lanka Colombo Nepal August 2019 All Asia

Recent Stories

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 59 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 595 for August 2023

27 seconds ago
 ‘Pakistan Minerals Summit’ underway in Islamab ..

‘Pakistan Minerals Summit’ underway in Islamabad

5 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed approves Arabian Horse Shows Cha ..

Mansour bin Zayed approves Arabian Horse Shows Championships and sales programme ..

15 minutes ago
 UNSC strongly condemns suicide attack in Bajaur

UNSC strongly condemns suicide attack in Bajaur

38 minutes ago
 Govt makes massive increase in petrol price by Rs1 ..

Govt makes massive increase in petrol price by Rs19.95 per litre

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Govt approves funds for holding elections before N ..

Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Minister for Energy Engine ..

13 hours ago
 Teachers must concentrate on character building: S ..

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

13 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Le ..

Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

13 hours ago
 UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage dange ..

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

13 hours ago
 England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all ..

England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all square

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports