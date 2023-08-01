Pakistan to play Afghanistan in three ODIs next month

(@Abdulla99267510)

The two teams will play the first two matches in Hambantota on 22 and 24 before they travel to Colombo for the final ODI on 26.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 1st, 2023) Pakistan will tour Sri Lanka to play Afghanistan in three-match One-Day International series in August.

These three matches will provide Babar Azam’s side an opportunity to fine-tune their combinations ahead of the 50-over ACC Men’s Asia Cup, which begins on 30 August with Pakistan playing Nepal at the picturesque Multan cricket Stadium.

The national men’s side will assemble in Sri Lanka on 17 August and will train on 19, 20 and 21 August.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have played four ODIs and Pakistan have won all of them. The two sides last played each other in the format in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.

Tour itinerary:

17 Aug – Pakistan assemble in Sri Lanka

19, 20, 21 Aug – Training sessions

22 Aug – First ODI, Hambantota

24 Aug – Second ODI, Hambantota

26 Aug – Third ODI, Colombo

27 Aug – Departure for Pakistan