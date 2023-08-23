Pakistan to play NZ, Australia in ICC CWC warm-up fixtures

Pakistan would play New Zealand and Australia, as the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced official warm-up fixtures for all 10 teams at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan would play New Zealand and Australia, as the International cricket Council (ICC) announced official warm-up fixtures for all 10 teams at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday.

The matches would be held from September 29 to October 3 across three venues in India - Guwahati, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram, said a press release.

As at previous ICC Cricket World Cup events, warm-up fixtures would be 50 overs per side, but will not carry ODI status as teams will be allowed to field all members of their 15-player squad in these matches.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 begins on October 5 when defending champions England face New Zealand in Ahmedabad, which would also be the venue for the final on November 19.

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up fixtures- September 29: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati; South Africa v Afghanistan, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram; New Zealand v Pakistan, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

September 30: India v England, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati; Australia v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

October 2: England v Bangladesh, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati; New Zealand v South Africa, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

October 3: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati; India v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram; Pakistan v Australia, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.