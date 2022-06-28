UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Play Triangular Series In New Zealand From Oct 7

Published June 28, 2022

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan will play a triangular cricket series featuring New Zealand and Bangladesh from October 7 -14 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

The tri-series will be the right prologue to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 (October 16- November 13) in Australia as the drop-in pitches will be used during the series.

Number-three ranked Pakistan will take on number-eight ranked Bangladesh on October 7 and number-six ranked New Zealand on the following day. In the second round of matches, Pakistan will play New Zealand and Bangladesh on October 11 and 13 respectively with the final scheduled for October 14 (Friday).

In the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan will open their campaign against India in Melbourne on 23rd October. They will then play the two qualifiers on 27th and 30th October in Perth, before taking on South Africa on November 3 in Sydney and Bangladesh on November 6 in Adelaide.

Pakistan will depart for Christchurch on October 4 after completing their seven-match T20I series against England on October 2.

Prior to the England series, Pakistan will take part in the ACC T20 Asia Cup, which is schedule in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said "I am pleased to play the tri-series in New Zealand as it will help us to arrive early and acclimatise for the T20 World Cup in Australia,besides giving final touches to our preparations.

"I missed the last series in New Zealand due to a thumb injury and look forward to play cricket in Christchurch against two good oppositions", Babar added.

Following is the T20I tri-series itinerary: 7 Oct –Pakistan v Bangladesh, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (1200 PST) 8 Oct – Pakistan v New Zealand, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (1200 PST) 9 Oct – Bangladesh v New Zealand, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (0800 PST) 11 Oct –Pakistan v New Zealand, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (0800 PST) 12 Oct – Bangladesh v New Zealand, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (0800 PST)13 Oct –Pakistan v Bangladesh, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (0800 PST)14 Oct – Final, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (0800 PST)

