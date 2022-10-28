UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Stay Positive For Remaining T20 World Cup Matches: Waqar Younis

Muhammad Rameez Published October 28, 2022 | 09:13 PM

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis asked Pakistan to remain positive following their shock one-run defeat to Zimbabwe in the ICC T20 World Cup in Perth on Thursday

"We are in the middle of a World Cup, so I think we all have to stay positive. And our openers have to come out for aggressively. I am not going to worry about losing a wicket. Our openers need to come out all guns blazing" Waqar said.

Waqar says the change has to stop from the top and asked the team's openers Babar and Mohammad Rizwan to bat with a more positive approach.

In the bowling, you have to watch Shaheen very closely. How is he going? He is our asset. But you have lot of cricket ahead of you, not just this World Cup," Waqar said.

"We have Hasnain in the team. If you really think that Shaheen is not hitting the strides yet, then I will play him (Hasnain). These are the things you need to do," Khaleej Times reported .

Waqar was also hugely disappointed with Pakistan's poor display on the field and demanded an immediate improvement from the team.

