UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Take On Bangladesh In ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 06:52 PM

Pakistan to take on Bangladesh in ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021

Pakistan and Bangladesh feature in a highly anticipated match on the opening day of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 to be played across four venues in Harare from 21 November to 5 December

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Bangladesh feature in a highly anticipated match on the opening day of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 to be played across four venues in Harare from 21 November to 5 December.

According to the ICC media release issued on Tuesday, the 10-team tournament gets off with a set of warm-up matches on 19 November, after which the South Asian rivals will play at the Old Hararians Club on 21 November.

There will be three other matches played concurrently on the same day � West Indies versus Papua New Guinea (Sunrise cricket Club), Thailand v Zimbabwe (Harare sports Club) and Ireland v Netherlands (Takashinga Cricket Club).

The match between the 2016 ICC Women's T20 World Cup champions West Indies and Sri Lanka will be another high-profile match during the preliminary league of the tournament which sees the West Indies, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Papua New Guinea and the Netherlands in Group A, and Pakistan, Bangladesh, Thailand, Zimbabwe and the United States in Group B.

There is no knockout stage in the competition, with the preliminary league, consisting of five teams each in two groups, followed by a Super Six stage to decide the final positions at the end of 29 matches.

The Zimbabwe tournament is an important one on the Calendar as it decides three qualifiers for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 to be held in New Zealand from 4 March to 3 April, joining five teams who have already qualified through the ICC Women's Championship Australia, England, India, South Africa and hosts New Zealand.

The three qualifiers as well as the next two teams will also ensure places in the next ICC Women's Championship (IWC) along with the top five from last time, as the number of teams in the third cycle of the IWC goes up from eight to 10 teams.

All fixtures are day matches starting at 09h30 local time.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket T20 World Thailand ICC Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka Same Harare Ireland Papua New Guinea South Africa United States Zimbabwe Netherlands Harare Sports Club March April November December Women 2016 Media From Top Asia New Zealand

Recent Stories

Tadweer treats over 1 million tonnes of waste in Q ..

Tadweer treats over 1 million tonnes of waste in Q3 2021

26 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei inaugurates ISARC 2021

Suhail Al Mazrouei inaugurates ISARC 2021

26 minutes ago
 CM Blaochistan takes stern notice of recent terror ..

CM Blaochistan takes stern notice of recent terrorist incidents

1 second ago
 Only vaccinated complainants heard at Revenue Khid ..

Only vaccinated complainants heard at Revenue Khidmat Katchery

2 seconds ago
 Man held with Hashish

Man held with Hashish

4 seconds ago
 Gilgit-Baltistan Independence Day was celebrated i ..

Gilgit-Baltistan Independence Day was celebrated in full swing at the Arts Counc ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.