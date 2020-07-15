Pakistan to try Imam-ul-Haq at number three in England Tests, says Ramiz Raja

(@fidahassanain)

Ramiz Raja says the most important part would be to see off the new ball without damages and that was why they could try an additional opener with Abid and Shan.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2020) Pakistan should slot Imam-ul-Haq at number three as an experiment because the real battle in England would be against the new ball, former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said here on Wednesday.

Ramiz Raja said that the most important part would be to see off the new ball without damages and that was why they could try an additional opener with Abid and Shan.

He expressed these views while answering fans’ questions in a live YouTube session.

Pakistan, Ramiz Raja said, should include left-handed batsman Fawad Alam in the upcoming series against England.

“I think the way he has performed consistently in domestic cricket, he deserves a chance now as age is not on his side,” he maintained.

“They should pick Fawad because he has been waiting in the wings with the team. If they hold on for longer, age might start becoming a factor because your reflexes start to slow down. He should definitely get one chance in this series,” he added.

Fawad has played three Tests for Pakistan, scoring 250 runs at an average of 41.66. His last match was against New Zealand at Dunedin in 2009.

Pakistan has arrived in Derby for training and practice. They will play two four-day intra-squad matches ahead of the first England Test in Manchester.