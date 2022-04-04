Pakistan tour was memorable: Andrew McDonald

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Australian coach says the Pakistan supporters have welcomed us with open arms.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2022) Andrew McDonald, the Australian coach, said on Monday Pakistan tour was a memorable.

Addressing a virtual press conference, the Australian coach said that he was very happy to come to Pakistan after a long time and the tour with all aspects was good.

McDonald said, "The Pakistan supporters have welcomed us with open arms," adding that Australia won the three-match Test series 1-0 as the first and second Test matches were both drawn.

Talking about the Test series win, McDonald said, "I am quite happy to win the Test series against Pakistan as it is not easy to defeat them in their own conditions,".

The Australian coach appreciated Pakistan's fightback in the ODI series and praised Babar Azam's brilliance. He went on say, "Pakistan played excellent cricket in the ODI series and Babar Azam is undoubtedly a world-class batsman,".

Pakistan, after completion of the Test and ODI series, would face Australia in a one-off T20I match in Lahore tomorrow.