ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 7th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka 3-1 in the quarterfinals of Asian Men's Under-23 Volleyball Championship at Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar on Wednesday.

According to information made available here by Pakistan Volleyball Federation Pakistan, who were a superior side outclass their opponents in the first set 25-17. They led the 2nd set with 7-0 points and at one stage the score was 18-8. But Pakistan players seemed somewhat complacent, which slowed down their progress. However, they managed to win the set 25-20.

In the 3rd set Sri Lanka fought back strongly and clinched it with the score of 25-21.

The 4th set saw superb display of skills and agility from both sides, however Pakistan boys held their nerves to finally win it with the game score of 30-28.

Although it was a team effort, Pakistan's Usman Faryad was outstanding in the last two sets, both in defence and attack.

Pakistan will take on Australia on Thursday and if they win the fixture they will be at the top of Group of E. In another match on Wednesday, Chinese Taipei defeated Australia with a set score of 3-0.The decision about who will lead group E will depend on Thursday's fixtures.

The number one team of group E will play against number four from group F. While, number two side will face third ranked team of group F. The decision about four semifinalists will depend on the result of these matches.