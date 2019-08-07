UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Trounce Sri Lanka In Asian U23 C'ship Quarterfinals

Zeeshan Mehtab 59 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 08:57 PM

Pakistan trounce Sri Lanka in Asian U23 C'ship quarterfinals

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka 3-1 in the quarterfinals of Asian Men's Under-23 Volleyball Championship at Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka 3-1 in the quarterfinals of Asian Men's Under-23 Volleyball Championship at Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar on Wednesday.

According to information made available here by Pakistan Volleyball Federation Pakistan, who were a superior side outclass their opponents in the first set 25-17. They led the 2nd set with 7-0 points and at one stage the score was 18-8. But Pakistan players seemed somewhat complacent, which slowed down their progress. However, they managed to win the set 25-20.

In the 3rd set Sri Lanka fought back strongly and clinched it with the score of 25-21.

The 4th set saw superb display of skills and agility from both sides, however Pakistan boys held their nerves to finally win it with the game score of 30-28.

Although it was a team effort, Pakistan's Usman Faryad was outstanding in the last two sets, both in defence and attack.

Pakistan will take on Australia on Thursday and if they win the fixture they will be at the top of Group of E. In another match on Wednesday, Chinese Taipei defeated Australia with a set score of 3-0.The decision about who will lead group E will depend on Thursday's fixtures.

The number one team of group E will play against number four from group F. While, number two side will face third ranked team of group F. The decision about four semifinalists will depend on the result of these matches.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Australia Sri Lanka China Progress Taipei Lead Superior Myanmar From Top Asia

Recent Stories

UAE provides Aden airport with equipment, electric ..

1 hour ago

Three persons of a family killed in building colla ..

1 minute ago

Turkey, US Agreed on Joint Center to Coordinate Sy ..

1 minute ago

US Confirms Plans to Set Up Joint Center in Turkey ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan to Recall Diplomats From India, Expel Ind ..

1 minute ago

Dacoits' gang busted, car and gold ornaments recov ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.