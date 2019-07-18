Pakistan U-19 team captain wants to emulate AB de Villiers' feats

Pakistan under 19 team skipper Rohail Nazir said on Thursday that he was greatly inspired by former South African captain AB de Villiers and wanted to emulate his feats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan under 19 team skipper Rohail Nazir said on Thursday that he was greatly inspired by former South African captain AB de Villiers and wanted to emulate his feats.

"I'm a great de Villiers fan. He is my role model. His batting style is amazing, while behind the stumps he was also outstanding. I wish I can shine in the world of cricket like him," Rohail told APP.

The 18-year-old, under whose captaincy Pakistan U-19 team recently recorded a 7-0 clean sweep series win over the Proteas in South Africa said that he regularly watched de Villiers' videos to observe as how he used to bat and keep behind the wickets.

"True, like every other player I have also my own style of batting, but watching his videos closely helps me a lot to improve my skills both as a batsman and as a wicketkeeper," he added.

Rohail, who was the leading run scorer (318 runs) in the series against South Africa said he was happy that Pakistan U-19 team had been consistently doing well for quite some time. "It is a very good sign that all our players are going along well. Every team member tries to contribute and plays his role for the team's win.

"We played as a unit. We displayed superb performance in all departments of the game. Series in South Africa was not easy but we did not take any pressure and played with the belief that we can win," he added.

He said he was satisfied with his own performance as he was declared player of the series in the recently concluded series against South Africa as well as prior to that against Sri Lanka.

"As a captain it is always good when you lead your side from the front. But I believe there is always room for improvement and I'm working hard to further improve my fitness and skills." Rohail said that it was his dream to represent national team in future and play a key role to make Pakistan world's most formidable side.

"I'm looking forward to represent national side while doing dual duties of batting and keeping. I don't feel any sort of pressure for that (performing these two duties). I also don't have any issue whether to open the innings, play one-down or bat at any other position as required by my team." He said his main focus was the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020, taking place in South Africa, early next year. "That event is very important for me as I believe I can impress the selectors and make my way to the national side," he said.

He said all the boys were committed to delivering their 100 per cent to win the U-19 global event. "But before that we will have to win U19 Asia Cup, starting by end of next month", he added.

Rohail said he was greatly indebted to Moeid Shiekh, who had been his coach and mentor at Islamabad's Diamond Cricket Ground. "I think I owe a lot to him as he has taken great care for my progress in the game. He helped me a lot in polishing my skills and overcoming my weaknesses," he added.