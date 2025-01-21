JOHOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The Pakistan women’s under-19 cricket team is intensifying their preparations for their final Group B match against Ireland, scheduled for Wednesday at the Johor Cricket academy Oval.

On Tuesday, the team conducted a rigorous three-hour practice session at the Marlborough College Ground, led by head coach Mohsin Kamal.

Players focused on improving their batting, bowling and fielding skills with guidance from assistant coach Hanif Malik, fielding coach Nahida Khan and strength and conditioning coach Asfand Yar.

This match is crucial for Pakistan as they aim to secure a spot in the Super Six stage. The first ball is set to be bowled at 2:30 PM local time which is 11:30 AM Pakistan time.