Pakistan U-19 Women's Team Gears Up For Final Against Ireland
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 21, 2025 | 12:50 PM
JOHOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The Pakistan women’s under-19 cricket team is intensifying their preparations for their final Group B match against Ireland, scheduled for Wednesday at the Johor Cricket academy Oval.
On Tuesday, the team conducted a rigorous three-hour practice session at the Marlborough College Ground, led by head coach Mohsin Kamal.
Players focused on improving their batting, bowling and fielding skills with guidance from assistant coach Hanif Malik, fielding coach Nahida Khan and strength and conditioning coach Asfand Yar.
This match is crucial for Pakistan as they aim to secure a spot in the Super Six stage. The first ball is set to be bowled at 2:30 PM local time which is 11:30 AM Pakistan time.
Recent Stories
TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland
ADNOC Distribution partners with Emerge to power Abu Dhabi stations with solar e ..
27 injured in 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Taiwan island
Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for cancer awareness
Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, cutoff hits 94.36%
ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy transformation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2025
UAE showcases creativity at Maison & Objet Paris Fair
Dubai hosts closed meeting of World Bank Cloud Computing Working Group
UN delegation following up on post-ceasefire aid preparations for Gaza
Singaporean delegation explores future academic cooperation with Mohamed Bin Zay ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan U-19 women's team gears up for final against Ireland5 minutes ago
-
England beat Pakistan in ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup20 hours ago
-
India announces 15-member squad for ICC Champions Trophy 20253 days ago
-
Pakistan gain a 93-run lead as West Indies all out at 137 on 2nd day of first Test3 days ago
-
Pakistan lose eight wickets at 200 runs on Day 2 of first Test against West Indies3 days ago
-
First Test: Pakistan score 143 for 4 on first Test against West Indies4 days ago
-
First Test: Pakistan lose three wickets early after winning toss against West Indies4 days ago
-
Saim Ayub says he is unsure how long it will take for him to fully recover6 days ago
-
James Vince announcement retirement from first-class cricket to focus PSL 106 days ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket sales expected to start next week6 days ago
-
Williams, Vine vie for season-opening Tour Down Under crown6 days ago
-
Theekshana attains career-best third position in ICC Men’s ODI Bowling Rankings6 days ago