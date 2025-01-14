Pakistan U-19 Women's Team To Face Australia In Warm-up Match
Muhammad Rameez Published January 14, 2025 | 08:31 PM
The Pakistan Women's Under-19 cricket team is set to play a warm-up match against Australia on Wednesday
KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Women's Under-19 cricket team is set to play a warm-up match against Australia on Wednesday.
The match will take place at the Slangor Turf Club Ground, starting at 2:30 PM local time.
Following this match, the team will travel to Johor on January 16 in preparation for the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup which kicks off in Malaysia on January 18.
Pakistan's first official match will be against the United States on January 18.
In their recent warm-up match, Pakistan secured a victory over Nigeria by 11 runs.
