Pakistan U16 Beat Bangladesh U16 By 99 Runs, Takes 1-0 Lead In 50-over Series

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 06:55 PM

Pakistan U16 beat Bangladesh U16 by 99 runs in the opening match of the three match 50-over series at KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi on Monday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4rd Nov, 2019) Pakistan U16 beat Bangladesh U16 by 99 runs in the opening match of the three match 50-over series at KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi on Monday.

Munib Wasif took four wickets, while Ibrar Afzal scored 53 as Bangladesh were dismissed for 132 in their chase of 232 posted by Pakistan after the hosts had elected to bat first.

Mohammad Shehzad (40) and Ali Hasan (30) provided a solid 66-run start to the home team.

After the dismissal of both openers, the innings was consolidated by Ibrar Afzal who came to bat at number five and top-scored with a 70-ball 53 which included five fours and a six.

Pakistan were dismissed for 231 in the last over of the innings.

For Bangladesh, Ahosun Habib and Shamsul Islam picked three wickets apiece.

In the run-chase, Bangladesh lost three wickets for six runs on the board courtesy Muneeb’s fiery spell of bowling.

After Muneeb’s spell, the visitors were never in the hunt to win the match, and were bowled out for 132 in 40.5 overs.

Amir Hossain got retired-hurt for 19 and did not return to the batting crease.

Tawhidul Islam top-scored with 43 off 79 balls, he hit five fours and a six.

For Pakistan, right-arm pacer Muneeb Wasif finished with match figures of 4 for 44 in 10 overs, while slow left-arm spinner Ali Asfand grabbed three wickets for 15.

The second 50-over match will be played at the same venue on 6 November.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan U16 231 all-0ut, 49.2 overs (Ibrar Afzal 53, Mohammad Shehzad 40, Ali Hasan 30; Ahosun Habib 3-40, Shamsul Islam 3-45)

Bangladesh U16 132-9, 40.5 overs (Tawhidul Islam 43, Amir Hossain 19 retired-hurt; Muneeb Wasif 4-44, Ali Asfand 3-15)

Result: Pakistan U16 won by 99 runs

