Pakistan U16 beat Bangladesh U16 by seven wickets, clinch two- match series 1-0

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4rd Nov, 2019) Pakistan U16 beat Bangladesh U16 by seven wickets in the second three-day match at KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi to seal the two-match series 1-0.

Aliyan Mehmood took three wickets, while Mohammad Shehzad and Ali Asfand claimed two wickets as Bangladesh were rolled out for 227 in their second innings before Pakistan comfortably chased down the 98-run target.

Bangladesh had resumed their innings in the morning at 64 for one, with a deficit of 66 runs.

Their captain Nayeem Ahmed top-scored with a 136-ball 45 laced with six fours.

Aliyan, the captain of the home team who bowls off-break, was the most successful bowler taking three wickets for 40 runs. Left-arm spinner Ali and right-arm medium-fast Shehzad took two wickets each for 86 and 24 runs, respectively.

Pakistan suffered early hiccups in their chase as they lost two wickets with 15 runs on the scoreboard. But, an unbeaten 51-ball 43 by Abbas Ali ensured that the hosts crossed the line.

Abbas’ 82-minute stay at the crease saw him hit four fours and a six.

After the first three-day encounter between the two sides was played out a draw, this win helped Pakistan clinch the two three-day match series 1-0.

Both teams now feature in the three-match 50 overs series starting from 4 November at the same venue.

Scores in brief:

Bangladesh U16 108 all-out, 44.1 overs (Radowan Hossan Siyam 50; Ayaz Shah 3-14, Ahmad Khan 2-18, Ali Asfand 2-31) and 227 all-0ut, 93.5 overs (Nayeem Ahmed 45, Tawhidul Islam Ferdus 40,Minhajul Hasan Magh 31; Aliyan Mehmood 3-40, Ali Asfand 2-86, Mohammad Shehzad 2-24)

Pakistan U16 238 all-out, 85.4 overs (Ali Hasan 59, Ibrar Afzaal 47, Abbas Ali 37, Aliyan Mehmood 32 not out, Mohammad Shehzad 25; Shamsul Islam Epon 5-88, Ahosun Habib Leon 4-63) and 98-3, 22.4 overs ( Abbas Ali 43 not out, Ali Hasan 29; Ahmood Sharif 2-23)

Result: Pakistan U16 won by seven wickets