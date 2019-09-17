Pakistan U16 trials for Bangladesh series from Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The National Junior Selection Committee has invited 37 players at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi for trials to select the Pakistan cricket team for the forthcoming home series against Bangladesh.

The trials will be held from 18 to 22 September in which the players will play four one-day practice matches with a rest day in between, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket board here on Thursday.

The invited players have been selected on the basis of their recent performances on international tours and domestic U16 regional tournaments.

Pakistan will host Bangladesh for a bilateral series in Lahore next month. The details of the schedule will be announced soon, he said.

The following players will take part in the trials (in alphabetical order): Abbas Ali (Peshawar), Abdur Rehman (Abbottabad), Afzal Manzoor (Sialkot), Ahmad Khan (Abbottabad), Aliyan Mehmood (Karachi), Ali Asfand (Faisalabad), Ali Hassan (Sialkot), Amir Hassan (Rawalpindi), Arbaz Khan (Dera Murad Jamali), Arham Nawab (Faisalabad), Asad Raza (Sialkot), Aseer Mughal (Rawalpindi), Atif Khan (Islamabad), Ayyaz Shah (FATA), Farhad Khan (FATA), Ghulam Qadir (Hyderabad), Haseeb Imran (Rawalpindi), Hussnain (Rawalpindi), Ibrahim Bhatti (Rawalpindi), Ibrar Afzal (Lahore), Ibtasham Rehman (Faisalabad), Khalid Khan (Quetta), Muhammad Hasnain (Rawalpindi), Muhammad Irfan (Peshawar), Muhammad Latif (FATA), Muhammad Shehzad (Multan), Muhammad Sikandar (Hyderabad), Muhammad Waqas (Faisalabad), Muneeb Wasif (Lahore), Rizwan Mehmood (Hyderabad), Shamraiz Khan (Pishin), Shamyl Hussain (Islamabad), Usama Zahid(Lahore), Wahaj Riaz (Karachi), Wasif Gul (Hyderabad), Zain Anwar (Karachi) and Zubair Shinwari (FATA).