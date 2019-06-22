Pakistan U19 beat South Africa U19 by 17 runs in the opening 50-over match

Abbas Afridi contributed with an all-round performance in today’s win

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd June, 2019) An all-round performance from Abbas Afridi helped Pakistan U19 beat South Africa U19 by 17 runs in the first of the seven-match 50-over cricket series at the Chatsworth Cricket Oval in Durban on Saturday.

Abbas Afridi and Naseem Shah took two wickets a piece for 44 and 45, respectively, as the hosts were restricted to 209 in 50 overs. Bryce Parsons scored an unbeaten 64-ball 57 with one four and two sixes.

Luke Beaufort (46) and Jonathan Bird (40) were the other notable run-getters.

Earlier, after electing to bat, the tourists scored 226 for nine in 50 overs. Haider Ali scored a 52-ball 60 and hit eight fours while Basit Ali scored 28 off 56 balls and hit two fours.

The duo added 101 runs for the first wicket.

Abbas Afridi contributed with an unbeaten 53 off 68 balls and struck five fours and two sixes.

Bryce Parsons and Lifa Ntanzi took two wickets each, conceding 24 and 59 runs, respectively.

The second match of the series will be played on Tuesday at the Pietermaritzburg Oval in Pietermaritzburg.

First 50-over match, Durban, Pakistan U19 won by 17 runs

Scores in brief:

Pakistan U19 226-9, 50 overs (Haider Ali 60, Abbas Afridi 53 not out; Bryce Parsons 2-24, Lifa Ntanzi 2-59)

South Africa U19 209-9, 50 overs (Bryce Parsons 57 not out, Luke Beaufort 46; Abbas Afridi 2-44, Naseem Shah 2-45)

Player of the match: Abbas Afridi