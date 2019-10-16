Pakistan U19 cricket team leaves for China

Pakistan U19 cricket left here on Wednesday for Beijing, China to play friendly matches against the home and Afghanistan U19 squads

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan U19 cricket left here on Wednesday for Beijing, China to play friendly matches against the home and Afghanistan U19 squads.

The 12-player squad would be captained by Mohammad Harris Khan while Saim Ayub would be his vice-captain, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket board.

Pakistan U19 team would play China on Saturday,19 October and Afghanistan on Sunday, 20 October. A combined Afghanistan and Pakistan side would play China on Wednesday, 23 October.Pakistan squad would return home on 24 October, he said.

"The tour has been has been arranged by the Chinese government and the purpose of these matches is to strengthen the mutual communication, understanding and friendship between China, Afghanistan and Pakistan", he added.

Pakistan U19 squad: Mohammad Harris Khan (captain), Saim Ayub (vice-captain), Aamir Ali, Abbas Afridi, Fahad Munir, Haseeb Ullah (wicketkeeper), Jahanzeb Sultan, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Sameer Saqib, Shiraz Khan and Zaman Khan.

Player support personnel: Mohtashim Rashid (coach), Rehan Khalid (physiotherapist) and Fazal Wahab (trainer).