Pakistan U19 ready for one-day series challenge

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Saad Baig-led Pakistan U19 will be aiming to continue the winning run when they take on Bangladesh U19 in the five-match one-day series starting on Saturday.

Pakistan U19 won the solitary four-day match against Bangladesh U19 by 10 wickets at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, the port city of Chattogram from April 30 to May 3.

The star performers for the visiting team were Shahzaib Khan and Ali Asfand. Player of the match Shahzaib Khan scored 174 and 19 not out, while left-arm spinner and vice-captain Ali bagged six wickets in the match.

The first and second one-day matches will be played on 6 and 8 May at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, while the remaining three one-day matches will be held at the Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi on 11, 13 and 15 May. The only T20 match of the series will also be played at the same venue on May 17.

Head Coach Sabih Azhar in a statement said, "We are very pleased with the team's performance in the four-day match and we are looking forward to carrying that momentum into the one-day series. We know that Bangladesh will come out strong and we have to be at our best to compete against them." "We have a talented group of players who are eager to showcase their skills and are confident that they will perform to the best of their abilities.

We are excited about the challenge that lies ahead and are looking forward to the one-day series starting tomorrow." Pakistan U19: Saad Baig (captain) (Karachi), Ali Asfand (vice-captain) (Faisalabad), Ahmed Hussain (Peshawar), Aimal Khan (Peshawar), Amir Hussain (Rawalpindi), Arafat Minhas (Multan), Azan Awais (Sialkot), Hamza Nawaz (Lahore), Mohammad Ibtisam (Sargodha), Mohammad Ismail (Sahiwal), Mohammad Tahir (Fata), Mohammad Tayyab Arif (Sialkot), Obaid Shahid (Lahore), Sajjad Ali (Lahore), Shahzaib Khan (Mansehra), Shamyl Hussain (Islamabad) and Wahaj Riaz (Karachi). Abidullah (Islamabad), Ikramullah Tareen (Quetta) and Muhammad Zulkifal (Charsadda) (all reserves) Player Support Personnel � Tauseef Ahmed (manager), Sabih Azhar (coach), Umar Rashid (assistant coach), Hafiz Naeem Ul Rasool (physiotherapist), Yasir Malik (trainer) and Shan Ullah (team analyst) Tour schedule: 30 April- 3 May � Four-day match; ZACS, Chattogram (Pakistan won by 10 wickets) 6 May � 1st 50-over match; ZACS, Chattogram 8 May � 2nd 50-over match; ZACS, Chattogram 11 May � 3rd 50-over match; SKS, Rajshahi 13 May � 4th 50-over match; SKS, Rajshahi15 May � 5th 50-over match; SKS, Rajshahi17 May � Only T20 match; SKS, Rajshahi