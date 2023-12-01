Open Menu

Pakistan U19 Squad Announced For ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023

Muhammad Rameez Published December 01, 2023 | 05:56 PM

Pakistan U19 squad announced for ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023

The junior selection committee, headed by Sohail Tanvir, has finalised the 15-member squad for the eight-team tournament scheduled from December 8-17 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE)

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The junior selection committee, headed by Sohail Tanvir, has finalised the 15-member squad for the eight-team tournament scheduled from December 8-17 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Saad Baig, who captained the Pakistan U19 team in the home series against Sri Lanka and the tour to Bangladesh earlier this year, will continue to lead the side in the tournament. Pakistan U19 are placed in Group-A alongside Afghanistan U19, India U19 and Nepal U19.

They will play their first match of the tournament against Nepal on December 8 followed by games against India and Afghanistan on December 10 and 12, respectively.

Prior to the selection of the squad, the Pakistan U19 probably had assembled for a training camp at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre, Karachi since November 24. The 15-member squad will now depart to Dubai on December 6.

Pakistan U19 squad is as under: Saad Baig (captain and wicket-keeper), Ahmad Hussain, Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Arafat Minhas (vice-captain), Azan Awais, Khubaib Khalil, Najab Khan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Riazullah, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Zeeshan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Ubaid Shah. Non-Travelling Reserves – Ahmad Hassan, Aimal Khan, Obaid Shahid and Mohammad Zulkifal.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Afghanistan Bangladesh Sri Lanka UAE Dubai Lead United Arab Emirates Nepal Sohail Tanvir November December From

Recent Stories

Weekly inflation goes down by 0.23 pc

Weekly inflation goes down by 0.23 pc

4 minutes ago
 CM chairs meeting to lift smog-related curbs

CM chairs meeting to lift smog-related curbs

4 minutes ago
 BISP largest social protection programme of Pakist ..

BISP largest social protection programme of Pakistan, says Amjad Saqib

4 minutes ago
 Chinese Jiangsu province police chief meets Punjab ..

Chinese Jiangsu province police chief meets Punjab CM

3 minutes ago
 Heritage Head of Aga Khan Foundation calls on CM P ..

Heritage Head of Aga Khan Foundation calls on CM Punjab

4 minutes ago
 Education Care Academy lifts 1st students girls 'K ..

Education Care Academy lifts 1st students girls 'Kho Kho' championship title

11 minutes ago
Protests erupt in Srinagar as Modi govt protects H ..

Protests erupt in Srinagar as Modi govt protects Hindutva supporter accused of b ..

11 minutes ago
 National Design Build, Fly Competition held at GIK ..

National Design Build, Fly Competition held at GIKI Swabi

18 minutes ago
 HEC, NDF to collaborate for success of green youth ..

HEC, NDF to collaborate for success of green youth movement

18 minutes ago
 Iran delegates quit COP28 over Israel presence

Iran delegates quit COP28 over Israel presence

13 minutes ago
 Police team inspects security of banks in Shabqada ..

Police team inspects security of banks in Shabqadar

13 minutes ago
 President directs MCB to investigate corrupt offic ..

President directs MCB to investigate corrupt officials involved in scam

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports