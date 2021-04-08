Pakistan U19 team now to leave for Bangladesh on April 17

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan U19 cricket team would now tour Bangladesh from Saturday April 17 instead of the original April 11 schedule. The tour has been delayed by six days due to the ongoing lockdown in Bangladesh.

Over the course of the last two days, the Pakistan Cricket board and Bangladesh Cricket Board worked out an alternate schedule for the tour to ensure the tour takes place in a safe and secure environment (bio-secure bubble). There has been no change in the number of matches.

Pakistan U19 and Bangladesh U19 will play a four-day match in Sylhet from April 23, followed by a series of five 50-over matches. The first three 50-over matches will be played in Sylhet followed by the last two matches in Dhaka.

At the conclusion of the tour, Pakistan U19 will embark on their return journey on May 10. Meanwhile, the final 17-member squad for the tour will be announced shortly. The squad will continue to train in Lahore till their departure. From April 12, the camp that is presently taking place at the Gaddafi Stadium, will be shifted to the National High Performance Centre.

Pakistan U19 squad for Bangladesh tour (revised schedule): Tour schedule: April 17: Departure for Dhaka April 23-26: Four-day match; SICS, Sylhet April 30: 1st 50-over match; SICS, Sylhet MY 2: 2nd 50-over match; SICS, Sylhet May 4: 3rd 50-over match; SICS, Sylhet May 7: 4th 50-over match; SBNCS, Dhaka May 9: 5th 50-over match; SBNCS, DhakaMay 10: Team return to Pakistan