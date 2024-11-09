Open Menu

Pakistan U19 Team Reach Dubai For Tri-Nation Series, Asia Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 09, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Pakistan U19 team reach Dubai for Tri-Nation Series, Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Pakistan U-19 cricket has reached Dubai to feature in the Tri-Nation Series and Asia Cup.

According to details, led by Saad Baig, the Pakistan team will participate in the Tri-Nation series to be played from November 13 to 26, and the eight-nation Asia Cup from November 29 to December 8.

The Pakistan U-19 cricket team players will take part in a training session at the ICC Cricket academy, Dubai on Sunday from 2pm to 1:30pm local time.

The Pakistan U-19 cricket team will play their first match in the tri-nation series against the host team UAE on November 13 at the ICC Academy.

