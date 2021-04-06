UrduPoint.com
Pakistan U19 Team To Leave For Bangladesh On 17 April

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 02:45 PM

Pakistan U19 team to leave for Bangladesh on 17 April

Tour rescheduled due to lockdown in Bangladesh, Pakistan team to now leave for Bangladesh on Saturday 17 April

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th April, 2021) Pakistan U19 cricket team will now tour Bangladesh from Saturday 17 April instead of the original 11 April schedule. The tour has been delayed by six days due to the ongoing lockdown in Bangladesh.

Over the course of the last two days, the Pakistan Cricket Board and Bangladesh Cricket Board worked out an alternate schedule for the tour to ensure the tour takes place in a safe and secure environment (bio-secure bubble). There has been no change in the number of matches.

Pakistan U19 and Bangladesh U19 will play a four-day match in Sylhet from 23 April, followed by a series of five 50-over matches. The first three 50-over matches will be played in Sylhet followed by the last two matches in Dhaka.

At the conclusion of the tour, Pakistan U19 will embark on their return journey on 10 May.

Meanwhile, the final 17-member squad for the tour will be announced shortly. The squad will continue to train in Lahore till their departure. From 12 April, the camp that is presently taking place at the Gaddafi Stadium, will be shifted to the National High Performance Centre.

Pakistan U19 squad for Bangladesh tour (revised schedule):

Tour schedule:

17 April – Departure for Dhaka

23-26 April – Four-day match; SICS, Sylhet

30 April – 1st 50-over match; SICS, Sylhet

2 May – 2nd 50-over match; SICS, Sylhet

4 May – 3rd 50-over match; SICS, Sylhet

7 May – 4th 50-over match; SBNCS, Dhaka

9 May – 5th 50-over match; SBNCS, Dhaka

10 May – Team return to Pakistan

