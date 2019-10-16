UrduPoint.com
Pakistan U19 Team To Leave For Beijing Tonight

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 04:25 PM

Pakistan U19 team to leave for Beijing tonight

Pakistan U19 will leave for Beijing, China, on Wednesday evening to play friendly matches against the home and Afghanistan U19 squads

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019) Pakistan U19 will leave for Beijing, China, on Wednesday evening to play friendly matches against the home and Afghanistan U19 squads. The 12-player squad will be captained by Mohammad Harris Khan, while Saim Ayub will be his vice-captain.

Pakistan U19 team will play China on Saturday, 19 October and Afghanistan on Sunday, 20 October. A combined Afghanistan and Pakistan side will play China on Wednesday, 23 October. Pakistan squad will return home on Thursday, 24 October.

The tour has been has been arranged by the Chinese government and the purpose of these matches is to strengthen the mutual communication, understanding and friendship between China, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Pakistan U19 squad:

Mohammad Harris Khan (captain), Saim Ayub (vice-captain), Aamir Ali, Abbas Afridi, Fahad Munir, Haseeb Ullah (wicketkeeper), Jahanzeb Sultan, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Sameer Saqib, Shiraz Khan and Zaman Khan.

Player support personnel:

Mohtashim Rashid (coach), Rehan Khalid (physiotherapist) and Fazal Wahab (trainer).

