Pakistan U19 to depart for South Africa on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jun, 2019 ):Pakistan under 19 team will depart for Durban, South Africa, early Saturday morning for a series of seven 50-over matches to be played from June 22 to July 7 in Pietermaritzburg and Durban.

The series is part of the side's preparation for next year's ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020, which will be staged in South Africa from January 17 to February 9, 2020, said a press release issued by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday.

The 15-player side includes a number of exciting players, who performed well in the 3-2 series victory over Sri Lanka in Hambantota recently.

Captain and wicketkeeper/batsman Rohail Nazir, who top-scored in the five-match 50-over series against Sri Lanka with 320 runs, said: "The win over Sri Lanka U19 has boosted the players' confidence for the South Africa series. The win has provided us a great platform to perform well not only on the upcoming tour but later this year's ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019 in Sri Lanka, followed by the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020.

"The South Africa tour is a well-planned one as the seven-match 50-over series will help the players to learn about the conditions and be better prepared for next year's ICC U19 Cricket World Cup." On the return of fast bowler Naseem Shah from injury, Rohail said: "Naseem and I have been playing cricket together since the under 16 level. Naseem's inclusion in the side will surely give strength to the fast bowling department. He has represented Pakistan in the Asia Cup last year, featured in first-class cricket and his experience will help the side on the tour." Azam Khan, team's coach-cum-manager, said: "The series win against Sri Lanka has provided the players a stage from where they can continue to improve and learn, and this South Africa tour will award them this opportunity.

"We have made a few changes from the Sri Lanka tour to try our bench strength, and make the right combination for next international events.

" Naseem Shah, the right-arm fast bowler from Lahore, was ruled out from competitive cricket last October due to back injury. The fast bowler worked with the National Cricket Academy as part of the rehabilitation process, and is excited to represent Pakistan U19 again.

Naseem Shah said: "I am feeling very good and it is a proud moment for me to play for Pakistan U19 again. I am grateful to the NCA coaches who have looked after me really well. I am fit now and looking forward to contribute in the team's victory in the forthcoming series." Squad: Rohail Nazir (captain, wicketkeeper) (Islamabad); Haider Ali (vice-captain) Abbas Afridi (FATA); Akhtar Shah (Quetta); Amir Ali (Larkana); Basit Ali (Multan); Fahad Munir (Lahore); Irfan Niazi (Faisalabad); Mohammad Amir (Peshawar);Mohammad Haris (Peshawar); Mohammad Wasim (FATA); Naseem Shah (Lahore); Qasim Akram (Lahore); Saim Ayub (Karachi); and Shiraz Khan (Rawalpindi) Team management: Azam Khan (coach-cum-manager), Mohtashim Rasheed (assistant coach), Faheem Shah (physiotherapist), Saboor Ahmed (trainer), Usman Hashmi (analyst) Tour itinerary: 19 June 50-over practice match v KZN Academy, Varsity Oval, Durban 22 June 1st 50-over match v South Africa U19, Chatsworth Cricket Oval, Durban 25 June 2nd 50-over match v South Africa U19, Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg 27 June 3rd 50-over match v South Africa U19, Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg 30 June 4th 50-over match v South Africa U19, Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg 2 July 5th 50-over match vs South Africa U19, Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg5 July 6th 50-over match v South Africa U19, Chatsworth Cricket Oval, Durban7 July 7th 50-over match v South Africa U19, Chatsworth Cricket Oval, Durban