UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan U19 To Depart For South Africa On Saturday

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 11:31 AM

Pakistan U19 to depart for South Africa on Saturday

Pakistan under 19 team will depart for Durban, South Africa, early Saturday morning for a series of seven 50-over matches to be played from June 22 to July 7 in Pietermaritzburg and Durban

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jun, 2019 ):Pakistan under 19 team will depart for Durban, South Africa, early Saturday morning for a series of seven 50-over matches to be played from June 22 to July 7 in Pietermaritzburg and Durban.

The series is part of the side's preparation for next year's ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020, which will be staged in South Africa from January 17 to February 9, 2020, said a press release issued by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday.

The 15-player side includes a number of exciting players, who performed well in the 3-2 series victory over Sri Lanka in Hambantota recently.

Captain and wicketkeeper/batsman Rohail Nazir, who top-scored in the five-match 50-over series against Sri Lanka with 320 runs, said: "The win over Sri Lanka U19 has boosted the players' confidence for the South Africa series. The win has provided us a great platform to perform well not only on the upcoming tour but later this year's ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019 in Sri Lanka, followed by the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020.

"The South Africa tour is a well-planned one as the seven-match 50-over series will help the players to learn about the conditions and be better prepared for next year's ICC U19 Cricket World Cup." On the return of fast bowler Naseem Shah from injury, Rohail said: "Naseem and I have been playing cricket together since the under 16 level. Naseem's inclusion in the side will surely give strength to the fast bowling department. He has represented Pakistan in the Asia Cup last year, featured in first-class cricket and his experience will help the side on the tour." Azam Khan, team's coach-cum-manager, said: "The series win against Sri Lanka has provided the players a stage from where they can continue to improve and learn, and this South Africa tour will award them this opportunity.

"We have made a few changes from the Sri Lanka tour to try our bench strength, and make the right combination for next international events.

" Naseem Shah, the right-arm fast bowler from Lahore, was ruled out from competitive cricket last October due to back injury. The fast bowler worked with the National Cricket Academy as part of the rehabilitation process, and is excited to represent Pakistan U19 again.

Naseem Shah said: "I am feeling very good and it is a proud moment for me to play for Pakistan U19 again. I am grateful to the NCA coaches who have looked after me really well. I am fit now and looking forward to contribute in the team's victory in the forthcoming series." Squad: Rohail Nazir (captain, wicketkeeper) (Islamabad); Haider Ali (vice-captain) Abbas Afridi (FATA); Akhtar Shah (Quetta); Amir Ali (Larkana); Basit Ali (Multan); Fahad Munir (Lahore); Irfan Niazi (Faisalabad); Mohammad Amir (Peshawar);Mohammad Haris (Peshawar); Mohammad Wasim (FATA); Naseem Shah (Lahore); Qasim Akram (Lahore); Saim Ayub (Karachi); and Shiraz Khan (Rawalpindi) Team management: Azam Khan (coach-cum-manager), Mohtashim Rasheed (assistant coach), Faheem Shah (physiotherapist), Saboor Ahmed (trainer), Usman Hashmi (analyst) Tour itinerary: 19 June � 50-over practice match v KZN Academy, Varsity Oval, Durban 22 June � 1st 50-over match v South Africa U19, Chatsworth Cricket Oval, Durban 25 June � 2nd 50-over match v South Africa U19, Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg 27 June � 3rd 50-over match v South Africa U19, Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg 30 June � 4th 50-over match v South Africa U19, Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg 2 July � 5th 50-over match vs South Africa U19, Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg5 July � 6th 50-over match v South Africa U19, Chatsworth Cricket Oval, Durban7 July � 7th 50-over match v South Africa U19, Chatsworth Cricket Oval, Durban

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar World Quetta Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ICC FATA Sri Lanka Shiraz Rawalpindi Larkana Pietermaritzburg Durban South Africa Mohammad Amir Amir Ali Turkish Lira January February June July October 2019 2020 National University Afridi From Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Sibtain Khan resigns from Forest Ministry followin ..

4 minutes ago

Mawra Hocane meets Rishi Kapoor in New York

14 minutes ago

France's 'wolf brigade': Alps guards with licence ..

26 minutes ago

Transnistria Interested in Peaceful Course of Even ..

26 minutes ago

KP govt’s social media team live streams press c ..

39 minutes ago

Bauers becomes first Indian to hit for cycle in 3 ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.