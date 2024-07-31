Pakistan U19 to take part in UAE Tri-Series in November

The Pakistan men’s U19 cricket team will take on Afghanistan and host United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a 50-over Tri-Series from November 13-26

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Pakistan men’s U19 cricket team will take on Afghanistan and host United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a 50-over Tri-Series from November 13-26.

Pakistan will face the UAE in the event opener, venue for the event would be confirmed in due course time. The tournament would be played on a double-league format with the top two sides qualifying for the final.

This series will be played in the build up to the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024 and will provide an excellent opportunity to the three sides to finalize their preparations for the competition, whose details will be announced by the ACC in due course.

With the PCB National U19 Cup (one-day) and Championship (three-day) due to commence in October, these events will be good platforms and opportunities to the emerging and talented cricketers to perform consistently so that they can impress the selectors and strengthen their claims for the tri-series and the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup selection.

PCB Director International, Usman Wahla while talking to media men said: “We are delighted that the Pakistan Men’s U19 team will be taking part in a highly competitive U19 tri-series in the UAE just before the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup. This will be a great opportunity for the young players to grow and nurture their skills.”

“The PCB is thankful to the Emirates Cricket Board for arranging this tri-series which also shows strong bilateral ties between both the Boards and our shared commitment towards developing young players.” he said.

U19 Tri-Series (50 overs) fixtures (venue to be confirmed in due course):

13 November – Pakistan vs UAE

15 November – Afghanistan vs Pakistan

17 November – UAE vs Afghanistan

19 November – Pakistan vs Afghanistan

21 November – Afghanistan vs UAE

23 November – UAE vs Pakistan

26 November – Final