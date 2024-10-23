Pakistan Unveil Playing XI For Final Test Match Against England
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 23, 2024 | 02:39 PM
Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood and Sajid Khan have also been included in Pakistan squad against England
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 23rd, 2024) Pakistan on Wednesday unveiled its playing XI for the third and final Test match against England.
The match will start on Thursday (tomorrow).
According to the announcement, no change was made in the squad for the final Test match.
The national team will feature three spinners including Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, and Sajid Khan. Opening the batting will be Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique.
The complete playing eleven also comprises Shan Masood, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, and Aamer Jamal.
In the ongoing three-match series, England secured victory in the first Test by 47 runs, while Pakistan triumphed in the second Test by 152 runs.
Recent Stories
The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title
US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Yellen
PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national progress: Aqeel Malik
More Stories From Sports
-
LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title15 hours ago
-
'Dutchman' Hirscher to step out of retirement in Soelden15 hours ago
-
'Dutchman' Hirscher to step out of retirement in Soelden16 hours ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy to commence from 26 October16 hours ago
-
Conquerors, Strikers record wins in U19 Women’s T2016 hours ago
-
Leipzig players 'not yet talking' about Klopp, says Openda before Liverpool tie16 hours ago
-
'Dutchman' Hirscher to step out of retirement in Soelden16 hours ago
-
Afghanistan include uncapped Atal for Bangladesh ODIs16 hours ago
-
Oscar helps Shanghai kickstart Asian Champions League campaign18 hours ago
-
ACS South Punjab inaugurates Blind Cricket Super League in Bahawalpur21 hours ago
-
PFF Referee Course concludes21 hours ago
-
Full contact martial arts competition held21 hours ago