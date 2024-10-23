Open Menu

Pakistan Unveil Playing XI For Final Test Match Against England

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 23, 2024 | 02:39 PM

Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood and Sajid Khan have also been included in Pakistan squad against England

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 23rd, 2024) Pakistan on Wednesday unveiled its playing XI for the third and final Test match against England.

The match will start on Thursday (tomorrow).

According to the announcement, no change was made in the squad for the final Test match.

The national team will feature three spinners including Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, and Sajid Khan. Opening the batting will be Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique.

The complete playing eleven also comprises Shan Masood, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, and Aamer Jamal.

In the ongoing three-match series, England secured victory in the first Test by 47 runs, while Pakistan triumphed in the second Test by 152 runs.

