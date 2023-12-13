Open Menu

Pakistan Unveils Playing XI For Upcoming First Test Against Australia

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 13, 2023 | 12:51 PM

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood says Shaheens are committed to show excellent performance in the series against Kangaroos.

PERTH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 13rd, 2023) Pakistan has unveiled its playing XI for the upcoming first Test against Australia, featuring debutants Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad in the pace department.

Australia has also disclosed their lineup for the opening match of the ICC World Test Championship series.

Pat Cummins will lead Australia in their inaugural international match of the season, with Travis Head appointed as the vice-captain, sharing the role with current deputy Steve Smith.

Pakistan's squad includes Shan Masood (captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper), Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Aamir Jamal, and Khurram Shahzad.

Australia's playing XI against Pakistan consists of David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood.

The Test series schedule is as follows:

First Test: December 14-18, Perth Stadium

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG

