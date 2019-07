ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Usman Umar claimed gold in the 12th South Asian Bodybuilding Championships in Kathmandu, Nepal on Saturday.

According to Farooq Iqbal, President of Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation Usman, who belongs to Lahore earned the gold medal in fitness physique.

He said Muhammad Sayed from Quetta bagged silver medal in bodybuilding contest of up to 90kg category, while Faheem Abbas, who belongs to Sialkot and Syed Fazal Elahi, who is from Karachi also won bronze medals in the same category (up to 90kg).