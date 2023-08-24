Pakistan v Afghanistan second ODI score

Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 24, 2023

Brief scores from the second one-day international between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Hambantota on Thursday

Hambantota, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the second one-day international between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Hambantota on Thursday: Afghanistan 300-5 in 50 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 151, Ibrahim Zadran 80) v Pakistan 302-9 in 49.5 overs (Imam-ul-Haq 91, Babar Azam 53) result: Pakistan won by one wicketToss: AfghanistanSeries: Pakistan lead 2-0

